It has locked down the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League while it has coverage of the men's and women's FA Cup as well this term. Truly a bumper offering of football.

Rio Ferdinand has gone but TNT Sports has recruited some new faces to join the regular fixtures in its presenting and punditry team for the 2025/26 campaign.

There will be some special guests throughout the season while, as always, this list is subject to changes from week to week.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the TNT Sports presenters, pundits, and commentators for 2025/26.

TNT Sports presenters in 2025/26

Laura Woods

Laura Woods. Getty Images

Woods made the switch from TNT Sports to Sky Sports in 2023 to lead the Champions League coverage.

The former talkSPORT presenter has worked across a range of sports, including football, boxing, and the NFL.

Jules Breach

Jules Breach. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Breach is a TNT Sports mainstay and has worked for the broadcaster since 2016.

Alongside her roles presenting on European and Premier League football, she's fronted Channel 4's coverage of England games and a host of other sports.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith interviews Ruud van Nistelrooy. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Smith became a familiar face during his time at ITV and has been part of TNT Sports' presenting line-up for a decade now.

He led the Goals Show Xtra last year and is expected to reprise that role this term.

Lynsey Hipgrave

Lynsey Hipgrave. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Hipgrave cut her teeth as a presenter on Al Jazeera's coverage of the Champions League and has covered a host of sports since.

She joined TNT Sports, where she has worked on football and tennis, in 2013.

Reshmin Chowdhury

Reshmin Chowdhury. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chowdhury has covered a range of sports for TNT Sports, BBC and talkSPORT.

She regularly hosted Europa League and Conference League broadcasts in 2024/25 and the same is expected this season.

TNT Sports pundits in 2025/26

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A true fan favourite, McCoist is surely TNT Sports' most prized punditry possession. There simply isn't a game that his insight would not make better.

A lethal striker for Rangers and Scotland in his day, the 62-year-old went into management after his playing career but is now a familiar face in football coverage.

Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Crouch has made a seamless transition from professional footballer to much-loved media personality.

The towering former England forward scored goals for the likes of Portsmouth, Liverpool and Stoke – regularly showcasing his famed robot celebration – and is now known for his sunny approach to punditry.

Joe Cole

Joe Cole. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Cole returns as part of TNT Sports coverage of both European and domestic football in 2025/26.

The ex-England winger made his name at West Ham before having success at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and others.

Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Hargreaves has been a stalwart of TNT Sports' football coverage for some time.

The former England international was a technical midfielder who won titles and the Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Man Utd.

Karen Carney

Karen Carney. ITV

Carney was a fresh addition for the 2024/25 campaign and is expected to be back this season.

Alongside a successful club career at Birmingham City, Arsenal and Chelsea, she made nearly 150 England appearances before retiring in 2020.

Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

One of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, Scholes won everything at Man Utd during a long-running playing career.

He's been part of the TNT Sports team for some time and isn't afraid of making his thoughts felt – particularly when the Red Devils struggle.

Joleon Lescott

Joleon Lescott. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Lescott made more than 500 club appearances and nearly 30 for England in a career that lasted almost two decades.

Since hanging up his boots in 2017, he's been a familiar face on our screens – particularly on TNT Sports' Premier League and Champions League coverage.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bale joins TNT Sports' team for the 2025/26 campaign after working on last season's Europa League final.

The Welsh superstar made his name at Spurs before lighting it up at Real Madrid.

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio. Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Michail Antonio's West Ham contract only expired in the summer, but already he's made the move to link up with TNT Sports.

The 35-year-old came up through non-league football and the EFL before making more than 250 appearances for the Hammers.

Anita Asante

Anita Asante. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images/Getty Images for UK Coaching Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images/Getty Images for UK Coaching

Asante is one of three new arrivals to the TNT Sports team that will work across the women's FA Cup and wider football output.

She won trophies for fun at Arsenal during her playing career before heading for a taste of US and European football.

Fara Williams

Fara Williams. Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus

England's highest-capped player, Williams won trophies with Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.

She's been a familiar face and respected voice on women's football coverage since retiring and joins the broadcaster for the new season.

Jen Beattie

Jen Beattie. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Beattie is another new addition who joins to bolster TNT Sports' women's FA Cup coverage and beyond for the 2025/26 campaign.

The former Scotland international hung up her boots earlier this year after a decorated playing career with the likes of Arsenal and Man City.

Commentators

Darren Fletcher

Lucy Ward

Adam Summerton

Co-commentators

Glenn Hoddle

Robbie Savage

Steve McManaman

