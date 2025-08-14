Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League presenters on TNT Sports: Meet the pundits and commentators
Here's everything you need to know about the voices and faces guiding you through the Premier League and Champions League on TNT Sports.
TNT Sports and discovery+ are more than just the home of European football in 2025/26.
The broadcaster has boasted the rights to UEFA's three continental competitions – the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League – for some time now, but has domestic football on offer for fans as well.
It has locked down the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League while it has coverage of the men's and women's FA Cup as well this term. Truly a bumper offering of football.
Rio Ferdinand has gone but TNT Sports has recruited some new faces to join the regular fixtures in its presenting and punditry team for the 2025/26 campaign.
There will be some special guests throughout the season while, as always, this list is subject to changes from week to week.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the TNT Sports presenters, pundits, and commentators for 2025/26.
TNT Sports presenters in 2025/26
Laura Woods
Woods made the switch from TNT Sports to Sky Sports in 2023 to lead the Champions League coverage.
The former talkSPORT presenter has worked across a range of sports, including football, boxing, and the NFL.
Jules Breach
Breach is a TNT Sports mainstay and has worked for the broadcaster since 2016.
Alongside her roles presenting on European and Premier League football, she's fronted Channel 4's coverage of England games and a host of other sports.
Matt Smith
Smith became a familiar face during his time at ITV and has been part of TNT Sports' presenting line-up for a decade now.
He led the Goals Show Xtra last year and is expected to reprise that role this term.
Lynsey Hipgrave
Hipgrave cut her teeth as a presenter on Al Jazeera's coverage of the Champions League and has covered a host of sports since.
She joined TNT Sports, where she has worked on football and tennis, in 2013.
Reshmin Chowdhury
Chowdhury has covered a range of sports for TNT Sports, BBC and talkSPORT.
She regularly hosted Europa League and Conference League broadcasts in 2024/25 and the same is expected this season.
TNT Sports pundits in 2025/26
Ally McCoist
A true fan favourite, McCoist is surely TNT Sports' most prized punditry possession. There simply isn't a game that his insight would not make better.
A lethal striker for Rangers and Scotland in his day, the 62-year-old went into management after his playing career but is now a familiar face in football coverage.
Peter Crouch
Crouch has made a seamless transition from professional footballer to much-loved media personality.
The towering former England forward scored goals for the likes of Portsmouth, Liverpool and Stoke – regularly showcasing his famed robot celebration – and is now known for his sunny approach to punditry.
Joe Cole
Cole returns as part of TNT Sports coverage of both European and domestic football in 2025/26.
The ex-England winger made his name at West Ham before having success at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and others.
Owen Hargreaves
Hargreaves has been a stalwart of TNT Sports' football coverage for some time.
The former England international was a technical midfielder who won titles and the Champions League with both Bayern Munich and Man Utd.
Karen Carney
Carney was a fresh addition for the 2024/25 campaign and is expected to be back this season.
Alongside a successful club career at Birmingham City, Arsenal and Chelsea, she made nearly 150 England appearances before retiring in 2020.
Paul Scholes
One of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, Scholes won everything at Man Utd during a long-running playing career.
He's been part of the TNT Sports team for some time and isn't afraid of making his thoughts felt – particularly when the Red Devils struggle.
Joleon Lescott
Lescott made more than 500 club appearances and nearly 30 for England in a career that lasted almost two decades.
Since hanging up his boots in 2017, he's been a familiar face on our screens – particularly on TNT Sports' Premier League and Champions League coverage.
Gareth Bale
Bale joins TNT Sports' team for the 2025/26 campaign after working on last season's Europa League final.
The Welsh superstar made his name at Spurs before lighting it up at Real Madrid.
Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio's West Ham contract only expired in the summer, but already he's made the move to link up with TNT Sports.
The 35-year-old came up through non-league football and the EFL before making more than 250 appearances for the Hammers.
Anita Asante
Asante is one of three new arrivals to the TNT Sports team that will work across the women's FA Cup and wider football output.
She won trophies for fun at Arsenal during her playing career before heading for a taste of US and European football.
Fara Williams
England's highest-capped player, Williams won trophies with Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal.
She's been a familiar face and respected voice on women's football coverage since retiring and joins the broadcaster for the new season.
Jen Beattie
Beattie is another new addition who joins to bolster TNT Sports' women's FA Cup coverage and beyond for the 2025/26 campaign.
The former Scotland international hung up her boots earlier this year after a decorated playing career with the likes of Arsenal and Man City.
TNT Sports commentators and co-commentators in 2025/26
Commentators
- Darren Fletcher
- Lucy Ward
- Adam Summerton
Co-commentators
- Glenn Hoddle
- Robbie Savage
- Steve McManaman
