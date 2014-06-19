First prize goes to the South Warwickshire division (@SWarksCops) who took full advantage of poor Phil's duff commentary...

The former Manchester United and England defender was also on the receiving end of Preston North End Football Intel Unit's sharp tongue...

Special mention goes to Solihull Police (@SolihullPolice) who just can't resist a football pun.

Mixed with a healthy dose of sarcasm.

Cynicism...

...and a plea for good behaviour (presumably so those football-obsessed coppers can enjoy the game in peace):

And lastly there's Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) providing us with plenty of handy footballing facts to impress our mates with. Just because.

Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie is in Nigeria's 23-man squad for tonight's game against Iran #interestingfact #WorldCup2014 — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) June 16, 2014

Keep an eye on this lot tonight ahead of England's clash with Uruguay. There's sure to be plenty more where that came from...