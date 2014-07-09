Even if you didn’t catch the match last night, you will most likely have been swept up in the furore on Twitter this morning in the wake of Germany’s massacre of World Cup hosts Brazil in a shocking 7-1 defeat. With over 35.6 million tweets recorded, there’s a brand new set of memes to keep us all entertained or, in Brazil’s case, weeping onto their keyboards.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at some of the most outrageous reactions out there…