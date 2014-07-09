The internet reacts to Brazil vs Germany
Including Neymar's take on that 7-1 scoreline...
Even if you didn’t catch the match last night, you will most likely have been swept up in the furore on Twitter this morning in the wake of Germany’s massacre of World Cup hosts Brazil in a shocking 7-1 defeat. With over 35.6 million tweets recorded, there’s a brand new set of memes to keep us all entertained or, in Brazil’s case, weeping onto their keyboards.
Let’s take a look at some of the most outrageous reactions out there…
This clever take on Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue is almost too real to be photoshopped
BREAKING: Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue right now. #WorldCupProblems pic.twitter.com/FwlllSWt1B
— World Cup Problems (@WorIdCupProbs) July 8, 2014
Better yet
Screw this.. am outta Brazil. #BrazilvsGermany pic.twitter.com/gfR8gG9GFE
— Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) July 8, 2014
Ron Burgundy tells it like it is
#Ger 5...#Bra 0 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gak765d876
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 8, 2014
Even Professor Snape couldn't resist a scathing commentary:
So many bad jokes about #BrazilvsGermany right now. I can't take it an neymar.
— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) July 8, 2014
#ThingMoreLikelyThanBrazilWinningTheWorldCup You getting a Hogwarts Letter.
— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) July 8, 2014
A scarily prophetic interpretation of the World Cup 2014 motif
The internet must be slow, this was several goals ago. #WorldCup2014 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HhibSOdl34
— Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) July 8, 2014
This re-hashing of the Brazilian flag is sure to get some Brazilian blood boiling
RT @_StrictlySoccer: New Brazil flag pic.twitter.com/XVTW7dbhDH
— Professional Heckler (@HecklerForever) July 8, 2014
These flag jokes certainly aren’t flagging
Germany eat Brazil like Shark Attack #GERvsBRA #WorldCup2014 pic.twitter.com/pVz38437qp
— Mohammed Al Heidous (@MAlHeidous) July 8, 2014
Nobody better than a relentlessly hyperactive cartoon character to rub it in some more
Germany was like.. | pic.twitter.com/EZIEU2KQdi
— 2014 World Cup (@2014WorIdCup) July 9, 2014
Even injured Neymar didn’t escape his share of the flack
Neymar passing his teammates after the game like. | pic.twitter.com/nP7pAnzz3G
— 2014 World Cup (@2014WorIdCup) July 8, 2014
Then again, if he will insist on rubbing it in...