Goalkeeper Jas Singh has been the hero of Tamworth's FA Cup run so far, and will surely have to play his part if the hosts are to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history, while Tom Tonks's long throw will be a concern for a Spurs backline that have conceded 15 goals in their last six games.

A disappointing Premier League campaign, which has the North Londoners 12th after 20 games, means there is extra emphasis on the cup competitions for Ange Postecoglou and his side.

They edged closer to the Carabao Cup final with a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday evening and will be desperate to avoid a slip-up against National League opposition this weekend.

Even so, we can expect the Australian coach to make changes to the team that beat the Reds in midweek, with one eye on next week's North London derby.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur?

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur will take place on Sunday 12th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur on?

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 11:45am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur online

You can also live stream Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tamworth (16/1) Draw (7/1) Tottenham (1/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.