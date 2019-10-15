However, it should have been much simpler for Ireland if they hadn't stumbled to a 0-0 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday.

A victory would've solidified their place at the top, but a draw means Ireland must now beat either Switzerland away or Denmark at home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Switzerland v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is the Switzerland v Ireland game?

Switzerland v Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 15th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Switzerland v Ireland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Switzerland have been underwhelming in the qualifying campaign so far and could only soldier to a draw against Ireland in Dublin.

They desperately need a win to avoid missing out on qualification, and should have enough quality – with a home crowd behind them – to edge this one.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Ireland