Friday night's Championship offering is set to be a battle for Welsh bragging rights as Swansea City host Wrexham.

With Cardiff in League One, the winner can stake a serious claim to being the best team in Wales – at least until they meet again in March.

It's been nearly two decades since their last clash, while Wrexham will be looking to extend their league dominance over the Swans – having not lost to them since 1993, winning seven of the last nine meetings.

The visitors have made themselves tough to beat in their first season back in the Championship but have struggled to turn draws into wins, which is why they're in the bottom half.

Though Swansea are further down the table still, they have renewed faith after the recent appointment of Vitor Matos and his popularity would skyrocket if he can deliver a long-awaited victory over Wrexham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Wrexham?

Swansea v Wrexham will take place on Friday 19th December 2025.

Swansea v Wrexham kick-off time

Swansea v Wrexham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Swansea v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

