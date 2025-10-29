Swansea City will be out for an upset on Wednesday evening when they host Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Swans shocked Nottingham Forest in the last round and are now one win away from their first quarter-final appearance since they won the competition in 2012/13.

The Welsh club claimed their first victory since September by beating Norwich 2-1 on the weekend but will need to raise their game to down Man City.

Pep Guardiola will want to see a response from his players after their narrow defeat away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

They made light work of League One outfit Huddersfield Town in the last round of the Carabao Cup and should have the quality to do the same against Championship opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Manchester City on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Manchester City?

Swansea v Manchester City will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swansea v Manchester City kick-off time

Swansea v Manchester City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Manchester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea v Manchester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Swansea v Manchester City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

