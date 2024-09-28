Boss Luke Williams will be pleased to see his side on the up following three consecutive seasons outside the top 10 in the second tier.

Bristol City know all about stagnation after finishing outside the top 10 in eight out of their last nine seasons.

Expectations were high before the 2024/25 campaign started, but the Robins have reverted to type and find themselves in the bottom half quagmire following 3-0 defeats away to Derby and Blackburn either side of the last international break.

When is Swansea v Bristol City?

Swansea v Bristol City will take place on Sunday 29th September 2024.

Swansea v Bristol City kick-off time

Swansea v Bristol City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Swansea v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to the match live on local radio in each area.

