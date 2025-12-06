Non-league side Sutton United host Shrewsbury Town in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The hosts, who are 17th in the National League, will be hoping to extend what has already been a dramatic run in the historic cup competition.

Sutton beat Telford United 2-1 in the last round but nearly missed out on the main draw entirely.

The U's needed a 98th-minute equaliser to take their qualifying tie with Farnham to a replay, which they won in the stoppage time of extra time.

They'll hope to draw on more of the magic of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury, who are battling relegation in League Two but had too much quality for South Shields in the last round of this competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town on TV and online.

When is Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town?

Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town kick-off time

Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and BBC Two from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

