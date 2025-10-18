Sunderland welcome winless Wolves to the Stadium of Light in their first Premier League game after the international break.

The Black Cats were beaten away at Man Utd a fortnight ago but will take plenty of positives from what has been a brilliant return to the top flight.

Regis Le Bris' side are ninth and will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten home record when Wolves visit.

The visitors are bottom of the Premier League, with just two points from their first seven games, but there were signs ahead of the break that the tide was turning.

Were it not for a stoppage-time Spurs' equaliser and Jan Paul van Hecke's 86th-minute leveller for Brighton, Vitor Pereira's side would have taken six points from their last two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Wolves?

Sunderland v Wolves will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Wolves kick-off time

Sunderland v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Sunderland v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Sunderland v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

