Defender Chris Mepham is suspended after receiving his marching orders at Bramall Lane, but Sunderland will fancy their chances of keeping a clean sheet as Stoke have failed to score in their last two outings.

The Potters are also in poor form as they are without a victory in four games, and they are in danger of slipping into the relegation battle if they fail to start picking up maximum points soon.

Stoke ace Lynden Gooch could face his former club after recovering from a medial ligament injury to make the matchday squad for the first time in nearly two months in last Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

When is Sunderland v Stoke?

Sunderland v Stoke will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Sunderland v Stoke kick-off time

Sunderland v Stoke will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Stoke on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Stoke online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Stoke on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Stoke.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio, FM 95.4 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

