Sheffield Wednesday then stuck four goals without reply past Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough the following day to climb to the top of the fledgling Championship standings.

The Owls took their winning form into the Carabao Cup as forward Charlie McNeill, an unused substitute against Plymouth, made the most of his chance in Danny Röhl's starting XI by bagging both goals in a 2-1 success at Hull City.

While Röhl has been given a selection dilemma ahead of the trip to Wearside, Sunderland opposite number Le Bris will need little persuasion to restore his big hitters after seeing his side, boasting 11 changes, fall to a 2-0 defeat to managerless Preston North End in the cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Sunday 18th August 2024.

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (23/20) Draw (23/10) Sheffield Wednesday (12/5)*

