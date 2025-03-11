Sunderland, who last played in the Premier League in 2017, have won their last two against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City to leave them only eight points off top with 10 games remaining.

Le Bris's men will be hoping to continue their decent form to keep the pressure on Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley as they all battle for the two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League.

While Sunderland are on the up, Preston are hoping to maintain their distance from the relegation zone.

Paul Heckingbottom's side, who are also looking forward to their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa at the end of the month, are 16th and 11 points off the bottom three. However, they're struggling to find form as they're winless in their last five league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Preston on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Preston?

Sunderland v Preston will take place on Tuesday 11th March 2025.

Sunderland v Preston kick-off time

Sunderland v Preston will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

