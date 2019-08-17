Portsmouth secured four points from their two league clashes with a penalty shootout victory in the Checkatrade Trophy final sandwiched in the middle.

Sunderland exacted their revenge in the play-off semi-finals as they dumped Kenny Jackett’s men out of the promotion picture after winning 1-0 over two legs.

Tensions boiled over between both sides throughout the campaign, and there will be no love lost between the teams during their meetings in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sunderland v Portsmouth game on TV and online.

What time is the Sunderland v Portsmouth game?

Sunderland v Portsmouth will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 17th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sunderland v Portsmouth

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sunderland have started this season how they ended the last one – drawing.

The Black Cats picked up a league-high 19 draws in 2018/19 with their defence unable to remain completely airtight and strikeforce unable to kill teams off.

Jack Ross has been tinkering between a three and four man defence to start the season, with the latter proving to be notably more fruitful.

An opening day defeat to Shrewsbury will have rang alarm bells for Pompey but they have since followed it up with 3-0 and 2-0 wins over Championship side Birmingham in the Carabao Cup and newly-promoted Tranmere.

Expect a tight game at the Stadium of Light with a familiar scoreline for Sunderland fans, though this is one game they probably won’t be too disappointed in sharing the points.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Portsmouth