However, Sunderland severely ran out of steam in recent weeks while Portsmouth slipped to fourth on the final day of the season.

The teams have already met three times this season with Portsmouth taking four points from their league clashes plus triumphing on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley in front of 85,000 fans.

Both sides will be desperate to claw their way back into the Championship but who will gain the upper hand in the North East?

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Portsmouth on TV and online.

What time is Sunderland v Portsmouth?

Sunderland v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:30pm on Saturday 11th May 2019.

How to watch Sunderland v Portsmouth on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Sunderland fans have grown all to familiar with taking the lead and falling to a 1-1 draw.

They have recorded that scoreline 15 times this season, though for once, fans would be pleased with that result here given their recent from.

Portsmouth also stumbled over the finish line and will be happy to frustrate Sunderland in an inevitably nervy first leg.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Portsmouth

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.