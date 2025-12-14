Sunderland and Newcastle United renew their fierce rivalry on Sunday – in the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby in nearly a decade.

The Black Cats had won six of the last seven meetings between the pair before dropping out of the top flight, while the Mags won in the FA Cup in January 2024.

Sunderland have made a storming return to the Premier League this season and will hope to reassert their dominance over their North East rivals.

Sizeable financial investment has helped Newcastle kick on in the hosts' absence and Eddie Howe's side will be desperate to show the noisy neighbours who's boss.

It's going to be fierce and hard-fought because the Tyne-Wear derby simply means more than any other game to this pair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Newcastle?

Sunderland v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 14th December 2025.

Sunderland v Newcastle kick-off time

Sunderland v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

