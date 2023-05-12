Third-place Luton booked their spot weeks ago while the Black Cats snatched sixth place on the dramatic final day – with their win against Preston enough as Millwall were beaten by Blackburn.

There is nothing quite like the Championship play-offs and the 2022/23 edition get underway at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland host Luton Town.

The winner of the two-legged tie, which will conclude at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, will face either Coventry or Middlesbrough at Wembley at the end of the month for a place in the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray has backed match-winners like Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo, and Patrick Roberts to be the difference but in truth, the tie could be decided by how effectively Sunderland's injury-hit defence can deal with the Hatters' physical forward line.

The pair boast two of the best away records in the Championship this season and have drawn 1-1 the last four times they've played, which highlights just how hard Saturday's first leg is to call.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Luton on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Luton?

Sunderland v Luton will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Sunderland v Luton kick-off time

Sunderland v Luton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Sunderland v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Sunderland v Luton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (13/8) Draw (11/5) Luton (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

