Promoted Premier League duo Sunderland and Leeds United face off at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Ad

In a change from tradition, only one top-flight game will be played on Boxing Day this year – with the rest scheduled for the weekend.

The Whites arrive on Wearside on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out, that has helped them move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Sunderland are competing at the other end of the table after hitting the ground running in the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris is without a host of key players due to the Africa Cup of Nations but his side will back themselves to beat anyone at the Stadium of Light and are unbeaten at home this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Leeds United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sunderland v Leeds United?

Sunderland v Leeds United will take place on Sunday 28th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Leeds United kick-off time

Sunderland v Leeds United will kick off at 2pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Sunderland v Leeds United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Leeds United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Leeds United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Sunderland v Leeds United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sunderland (6/4) Draw (21/10) Leeds United (15/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.