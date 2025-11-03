Premier League disruptors Sunderland host Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

Ad

The Black Cats only returned to the top flight last term but have exceeded expectations in the opening months of the campaign and are up to fourth.

They've been particularly impressive at home, where they are unbeaten and have won three of their first four matches.

Recent defeats to Tottenham and Man City have taken the shine off what was an impressive start to the season for Everton.

The visitors have won away just once in 2025/26 – a record David Moyes would love to put right against his former employers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sunderland v Everton?

Sunderland v Everton will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Everton kick-off time

Sunderland v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Sunderland v Everton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sunderland (7/4) Draw (11/5) Everton (13/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.