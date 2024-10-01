Boss Regis Le Bris has made quite an impression on Wearside since his arrival in the summer and a palette cleansing victory in front of 40,000 fans would launch Sunderland to top spot – until the end of West Brom's clash with Middlesbrough this evening, at least.

Derby have shown plenty of promise on their return to the second tier, but are yet to find consistency.

Paul Warne's direct style of play has yielded three victories and four defeats so far. It wouldn't be a bad night for the Rams to collect their maiden draw of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Derby on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Derby?

Sunderland v Derby will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Sunderland v Derby kick-off time

Sunderland v Derby will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match live on local radio in each area.

