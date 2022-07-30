Their comeback showdown at the Stadium of Light will see the Black Cats renew their rivalry against Coventry, a team they enjoyed several big battles with in the third tier.

Sunderland return to the Championship this weekend for the first time since 2018 after four seasons in the wilderness of League One.

Long-standing bad blood and recent clashes between the two sides should inject a little extra spice into this already mouthwatering encounter.

In 1977, then-Coventry boss Jimmy Hill infamously delayed kick-off in a game between Coventry and Bristol City. Once Sunderland's defeat elsewhere had been confirmed, Coventry and City played out a bore draw, ran down the clock and mutually secured survival at Sunderland's expense. Football fans have long memories.

Fans will cram into the Stadium of Light for the season opener with a sparkling encounter on offer between two teams who will be desperate for a strong start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Coventry?

Sunderland v Coventry will take place on Sunday 31st July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sunderland v Coventry will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Championship games taking place this weekend, including Middlesbrough v West Brom.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Sunderland v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sunderland v Coventry team news

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Ballard, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, O'Nien, Evans, Clarke; Roberts, Stewart, Pritchard.

Coventry predicted XI: Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Panzo, Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf, Bidwell; O’Hare, Godden, Gyokeres.

Sunderland v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (8/5) Draw (5/2) Coventry (13/8)*

Our prediction: Sunderland v Coventry

Sunderland look a little under-baked going into the new season. They have tied down a number of existing players to longer contracts and signed Jack Clarke on a permanent deal, but entirely fresh incomings have been thin on the ground.

Saying that, it's not a bad squad at all, with the likes of Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard boasting more than enough quality at this level.

Coventry will turn to Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare in a bid to stave off and threaten an inevitably fiesty Sunderland unit. It should be a close encounter.

Our prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry (11/2 at bet365)

