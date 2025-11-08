Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to high-flying Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have exceeded expectations in their first season back in the top flight and are fourth after 10 games.

They have shown no signs of slowing down and won't fear Arsenal as, led by former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka, they try to cause an upset.

The North Londoners continued their seamless recent run by winning 3-0 away at Slavia Prague in midweek.

Mikel Arteta's side have risen to every challenge in recent months, opening up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, and will hope that continues on Wearside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Arsenal?

Sunderland v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Sunderland v Arsenal kick-off time

Sunderland v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

