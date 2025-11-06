Nottingham Forest travel to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday, hoping to continue their turnaround under Sean Dyche.

Ad

The Reds have looked improved since Dyche's appointment – winning his opener against Porto and nearly beating Man Utd at The City Ground on Saturday.

Next up is a trip to the Merkur Arena as Forest look to move one step closer to the knockout stages in their first season back in Europe in nearly three decades.

Their hosts made a strong start to the season in the Austrian Bundesliga but have dropped three points off the top on the back of consecutive defeats.

Sturm Graz have ground to make up in the Europa League as their only points so far this season came in a 2-1 victory over Rangers at the start of October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest?

Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Sturm Graz v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sturm Graz (15/4) Draw (14/5) Nottingham Forest (7/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.