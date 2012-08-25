More intriguing is Liverpool vs Manchester City. This could define a watershed in footie. Can teams win silver playing Spanish footie? Mancini has evolved the style, panache and sophistication of the Corrida, but his matador David Silva was exhausted at season’s end.

Jack Rodwell could morph into Silva’s amanuensis, but at the moment he’s more Birkdale than Kirkdale. Now he has flitted to the Golden Triangle and the fleshpots of Alderley Edge, young Jack will feel the heat from a mass of pulchritude… and even more heat from Rob Roy’s hair dryer. Oh yes, we all feel the heat up here.

Chelsea play Newcastle. Once again, will the new-found flair at the Bridge triumph, or will Chelsea regress to that pragmatic, functional footie that brought them silverware?

By the way, where is our ‘Arry Redknapp? I sighted him recently in Majorca wrestling with an octopus. I want him back in footie. Not only a fantastic manager, but great fun to be with.

This weekend Premier League matches:

SATURDAY

Swansea vs West Ham – 12:45pm, live on Sky Sports 1

Aston Villa vs Everton – 3pm

Manchester Utd vs Fulham – 3pm

Norwich vs Queen’s Park Rangers – 3pm

Southampton vs Wigan – 3pm

Sunderland vs Reading – 3pm

Tottenham vs West Brom – 3pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle – 5:30pm

SUNDAY

Stoke City vs Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports 1

Liverpool vs Manchester City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports 1