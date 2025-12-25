Stoke's remarkable start to the season may have hit the buffers, but there's still plenty to play for in the Championship promotion battle as they prepare to face Preston at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have slid down to eighth following six defeats in eight matches, but a victory could nudge them back into the play-off zone.

Preston are currently inside the top six and could be propelled as high as third with a victory here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Preston on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Preston?

Stoke v Preston will take place on Friday 26th December 2025.

Stoke v Preston kick-off time

Stoke v Preston will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stoke v Preston on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Stoke v Preston odds

bet365 odds: Stoke (11/10) Draw (9/4) Preston (12/5)*

*Odds subject to change.

