Stoke, who have been in the second flight since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, haven't finished higher than 14th in the last six seasons and it seems unlikely that they'll better that finish this year.

Middlesbrough, who have booked a play-off spot in two of the last seven seasons, are suffering from a major dip in form with Michael Carrick's side losing their last five league games.

Middlesbrough have won one of their last nine matches in all competitions to leave them 13th in the table. Carrick's men have a 14-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone and if they can string a few wins together, they're only seven points off the play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stoke v Middlesbrough?

Stoke v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stoke v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Stoke v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Stoke v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Stoke v Middlesbrough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stoke (11/5) Draw (12/5) Middlesbrough (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.