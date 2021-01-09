What channel is Stoke v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will seek to make it five games without defeat when they rock up at Stoke on Saturday for what could be a tasty encounter between these sides.

Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League outfit are currently flying in the top division and changes are expected for the trip to Staffordshire.

Indeed, with all Premier League teams competing in FA Cup fixtures over the next few days, Rodgers is likely to make changes to his XI in order to keep his regular starters fresh for the title battle.

As for Stoke, boss Michael O’Neill could well do with the confidence boost that a win would provide on Saturday, after seeing his team slide away from the Championship top six.

A disappointing one win in eight has not only seen Stoke drop clear of the playoff places but also exit the EFL Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Leicester on TV?

Stoke v Leicester will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Stoke v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Morecambe, which kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Stoke v Leicester on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 2:50pm.

How to live stream Stoke v Leicester online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Stoke v Leicester in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Stoke v Leicester team news

Stoke: Goalkeeper Adam Davies remains out injured, as is Angus Gunn. Injuries to Tyrese Campbell and Steven Fletcher greatly blunt Stoke’s attacking threat, while Morgan Fox and Lee Gregory are also sidelined.

O’Neill still has Jacob Brown and Sam Vokes to call on up front and the manager may decide to back the midfield as he did against Nottingham Forest on 29th December.

Leicester: James Maddison is likely to be rested here after picking up a knee issue, while Ricardo Pereira is not expected to be risked.

Rodgers is almost certain to change his XI around, so don’t be surprised if Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans drop to the bench. Danny Ward could even come in between the sticks.

Our prediction: Stoke v Leicester

Neither Stoke nor Leicester really need the ‘distraction’ of an FA Cup run this season but both managers fancy an extra win to take into the new year.

Rodgers will want his changed XI to play in the same tub-thumping manner we have come to expect of the Foxes in recent years – and should the reserves claim a win here then it will highlight the strength in depth of his squad.

O’Neill will have to keep it tight to stop the Premier League side overrunning his men. But Stoke should give a good account of themselves as they seek to rekindle some form in January. This could be a close encounter.

Our prediction: Stoke 1-2 Leicester

