A lack of goals plagued Stoke in 2023/24 and head coach Steven Schumacher, who took the managerial reins last December, has signed Sam Gallagher from Blackburn, but the 28-year-old striker is a fitness doubt for the opener.

Coventry were a penalty shootout away from promotion in the 2022/23 season and posted a respectable ninth-place finish as a late slump saw them miss out on the play-offs last term.

Playmaker Callum O'Hare has departed but manager Mark Robins – in his eighth full season in the Sky Blues dugout – has splashed the cash on Sweden international goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, midfielder Jack Rudoni and forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, while defender Luis Binks has returned on a permanent basis.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Coventry?

Stoke v Coventry will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Stoke v Coventry kick-off time

Stoke v Coventry will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stoke v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire.

BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.8 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stoke v Coventry odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Stoke (11/8) Draw (13/5) Coventry (9/5)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.