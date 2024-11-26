The result means Stoke are now up to 12th in the table and to within six points of the play-off spots as the Potters look to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Stoke have finished 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th, 16th and 17th in the last six campaigns, but Pelach will be hoping to end that dismal run.

Preston have struggled so far this season, with Paul Heckingbottom's men sitting in 20th place and just one point above the relegation zone after 16 games.

It seems unlikely that they'll better their best finish in the last nine seasons of seventh, which came back in 2018.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Preston North End on TV and online.

When is Stoke City v Preston North End?

Stoke City v Preston North End will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Stoke City v Preston North End kick-off time

Stoke City v Preston North End will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Preston North End on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Preston North End online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

