Matt Bloomfield's side - unbeaten in the league since losing to Blues in mid-August - warmed up for the trip to Edgeley Park with a 3-2 home win against York City in the FA Cup first round last Saturday.

Stockport also sealed their spot in the second round of the FA Cup by beating non-league opposition - Forest Green Rovers - at the weekend.

Dave Challinor's side - looking to secure back-to-back promotions - were slipping down the table before snapping a four-game winless streak in their most recent league outing when thrashing Reading 4-1 at home last Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Wycombe on TV and online.

When is Stockport v Wycombe?

Stockport v Wycombe will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Stockport v Wycombe kick-off time

Stockport v Wycombe will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stockport v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stockport v Wycombe on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

