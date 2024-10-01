Phil Parkinson will be keen to keep his players' feet on the ground as they take each game as it comes. This season will be a marathon, not a sprint, despite the early pace from Disney-powered Wrexham.

Stevenage have provided distinctly less blockbuster action this term compared to their visitors, with just 11 goals scored in total during their eight matches to date – the joint-lowest total in League One so far alongside Wigan. Aptly, their last midweek showdown was indeed a goalless draw with the Latics.

Boss Alex Revell will be encouraged by his team's miserly defence which has allowed just five goals to flow through them so far. They'll be called upon here to man the barricades against the league's joint-third top scorers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage v Wrexham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stevenage v Wrexham?

Stevenage v Wrexham will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stevenage v Wrexham kick-off time

Stevenage v Wrexham will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Stevenage v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stevenage v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stevenage v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match live on local radio in each area.

Advertisement Stevenage v Wrexham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stevenage (6/4) Draw (5/2) Wrexham (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.