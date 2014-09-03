But following reports that he was no longer to appear on the show he has written a lengthy attack on Twitter, in which he says that a BBC producer told him he was too much of a “controversial figure” for the show following his Falklands tweet.

The tweet said: “Falklands? Wasn't anyone's. We just thieved it, as we do. What glory, what triumph. A ****ing island with sheep. Rule Britannia". It drew widespread complaints including a protest by a veterans group outside the offices of his employer TalkSport.

However, on Twitter Collymore has noted a number of other “controversial” figures who have worked with the BBC in the past including Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.

“If Jeremy Clarkson can work for them, so can I,” he writes.

In his latest piece, Collymore also admits he still harbours hopes of appearing on Match of the Day 2: “I look forward to appearing several times on MOTD2 this season to add the insight, passion and liveliness to a great show as the producer asked me to do."

A BBC spokesperson said: “There are no present plans for Stan to appear but we are always in contact with potential guests about ad hoc appearances.”

A Corporation source said that Collymore’s appointment on the show had never been announced.