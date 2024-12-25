They also lost against their arch rivals in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this month.

Rangers have been solid in the Europa League this campaign, and they find themselves in the automatic qualification spots with two games - including a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United - to play.

It would take a major capitulation from Celtic for Rangers to pip their arch rivals to the title, and if Brendan Rodgers's side are successful, both teams will be level on 55 titles.

St Mirren are mid-table but they've impressed in spells this season. They're unbeaten in three of their last four home games, but they'll be well aware of the quality in the Rangers side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Mirren v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is St Mirren v Rangers?

St Mirren v Rangers will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

St Mirren v Rangers kick-off time

St Mirren v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is St Mirren v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream St Mirren v Rangers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement St Mirren v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: St Mirren (7/1) Draw (10/3) Rangers (19/50)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.