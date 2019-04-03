Neil Lennon will be determined to secure the trophy as soon as possible and will not let his side relent when they take on St Mirren.

The Buddies sit 11th in the table after beating now-bottom side Dundee last weekend.

Celtic thrashed St Mirren 4-0 at Celtic Park when the sides met in January and Lennon will be hoping for a similar big display tonight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Mirren v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the St Mirren v Celtic game?

St Mirren v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 3rd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Mirren v Celtic

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Celtic haven’t lost to Scottish opponents in 2019 so far.

They were pushed close in last weekend’s Old Firm, but still managed to get the job done.

St Mirren have solidified at the back in recent weeks but it won’t be enough to prevent a loss.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-2 Celtic

