St Mirren v Celtic: How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day
St Mirren host Celtic in a televised Scottish Premiership clash on Boxing Day.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Mirren v Celtic game on TV and online.
What time is St Mirren v Celtic?
St Mirren v Celtic will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.
How to watch St Mirren v Celtic on TV and live stream
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
St Mirren are unbeaten in three but face a very different test in the shape of Celtic.
Prediction: St Mirren 0-2 Celtic