Guardiola's men are unbeaten in the Champions League so far this season, with City drawing 0-0 with Inter Milan before hammering Slovan Bratislava 4-0 and Sparta Praha 5-0.

City are desperate to go all the way in the Champions League once again, and while you can never write them off, they face a tough task in travelling to Sporting.

Their manager Rúben Amorim has just been snapped up by Manchester United, and he'll take over following the November international break, while their star striker Viktor Gyökeres could be their answer to Erling Haaland.

Sporting, who have won all 10 of their league games while scoring 35 times and conceding just three goals, have won two and drawn one of their three Champions League outings.

Gyokeres has netted twice in those games, but he has already scored 20 times in 15 matches in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sporting CP v Man City?

Sporting CP v Man City will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sporting CP v Man City kick-off time

Sporting CP v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Sporting CP v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sporting CP v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sporting CP v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Sporting CP v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sporting CP (10/3) Draw (14/5) Man City (4/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.