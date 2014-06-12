Spain v Netherlands – World Cup preview
Watch the World Cup Group B match from 7.30pm live on BBC1 on Friday 13 June
Spain v Netherlands (Group B) 7.30pm BBC1 (kick-off 8pm)
The re-run of the 2010 World Cup final is our pick of the fixtures on Friday 13 June, the first full day of World Cup action.
BBC pundit Danny Mills is predicting a corker, with striker Diego Costa set to give Spain a new dimension. "Most of the players who won the last World Cup are there, only now they have something they didn’t have in 2010: a true centre forward. If he is fit, Diego Costa is a wonderful addition to Spain’s armoury," he says. Read Mills's full match preview here.
For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.