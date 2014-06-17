Spain v Chile – World Cup preview
Spain v Chile (Group B) 7.30pm (k/o 8pm) BBC1
It's been a grim few days for Spain as they try to recover from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands.
A win tonight would put their campaign back on track, but Chile are hardly ripe for the taking compared. They defeated Australia 3-1 in their first group game, and will fancy their chances of an upset as they seek qualification from Group B.
A group stage exit is almost guaranteed should the World Cup holders lose here tonight. However, their record against Chile is good: in their 10 previous meetings, Chile have not managed a single win.
