Lee Carsley admitted that his side have started games far too slowly and warned his players that it could be "game over" unless they buck that trend against Spain.

The Group A winners, who are unbeaten at the tournament so far, boast a squad packed full of European top-tier talent and will be out for some revenge against England after losing to them in the 2023 final.

A place in the semi-finals against either Portugal or Netherlands will be the prize for whoever comes out on top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Spain v England?

Spain v England will take place on Saturday 21st June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Spain v England kick-off time

Spain v England will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Spain v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Spain v England on Channel 4.

England matches will be played on Channel 4 throughout the tournament, with other teams' games on 4seven.

How to live stream Spain v England online

You can also live stream the match online via Channel 4 and on YouTube.

Both streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v England on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Spain v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Spain (13/10) Draw (12/5) England (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.