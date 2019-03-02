Moore has not featured for Barnsley since and the club have confirmed he will sit out the remaining 12 games of the season.

Barnsley are second in the table following an excellent run of form but losing Moore – who has scored 16 league goals during this campaign – is a major blow.

Southend have failed to win at home in all competitions since New Year’s Day and face a tough test to pick up a positive result at Roots Hall this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southend v Barnsley game on TV and online.

What time is the Southend v Barnsley game?

Southend v Barnsley will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southend v Barnsley

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Moore’s injury has already caused an issue for the Tykes.

Their last two games have ended in goalless draws as they adjust to life without one of the league’s finest goalscorer.

However, they have remained solid and will be working hard to replace his goals from elsewhere in the squad for the rest of the season.

Prediction: Southend 0—1 Barnsley

