Reports have suggested that the Austrian coach is on the brink of being sacked by the South Coast club after their slow start to the season but it seems he will get one more chance to save his job.

Southampton host West Ham United at St Mary's on Sunday in what could prove to be the final game of Ralph Hasenhuttl's tenure.

The Saints' 4-0 defeat to Man City last weekend was their fourth loss on the bounce and their fifth in six games and though being back at St Mary's will be a boost, in West Ham, they face a team that look like they've rediscovered their mojo.

David Moyes was a coach under pressure a few weeks ago but back-to-back Premier League wins along with continued impressive European form means things are looking much brighter for the Hammers boss.

Their 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend has seen them rise to 13th and they could move as high as eighth with a victory on the South Coast on Sunday.

It will be Hasenhuttl's 169th competitive game in charge of Southampton but defeat may mean he doesn't get a chance to bring up 170.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v West Ham?

Southampton v West Ham will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Southampton v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v West Ham team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Djenepo, Aribo, Elyounoussi; Adams

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Scamacca

Southampton v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Southampton (19/10) Draw (12/5) West Ham (7/5)*

Our prediction: Southampton v West Ham

While West Ham's recent form means the pressure has eased on Moyes, this could well be Hasenhuttl's last chance to save his job.

Last weekend's game against Man City was a bit of a free hit but defeat could well mean Southampton drop into the relegation zone, which may force the owner's hand.

That will be playing on the minds of the Southampton squad, which is not likely to leave them in the right headspace to get back to winning ways.

The Hammers will arrive on the South Coast full of confidence that they can make it three wins in three, a result that may well mean Southampton bid goodbye to Hasenhuttl.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 West Ham (12/1 at bet365)

