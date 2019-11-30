Southampton produced a plucky display at Arsenal, only to be denied a point by a last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette strike as their winless streak extended to eight games.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl is on borrowed time at St Mary’s, and this showdown with bottom-side Watford could be crucial for him.

What time is Southampton v Watford?

Southampton v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Southampton v Watford on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

(Don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer, don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer, don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer…) This is a relegation 12-pointer.

The loser could potentially be two wins away from safety by the start of the match, while the winner could take a big stride towards reconnecting with the rest of the table.

Danny Ings is one of the only in-form players between the two sides, and will play a huge part in how this one goes down.

However, Watford showed a boisterous, steely, almost nasty side to their game during the win over Norwich, and Quique Sanchez Flores will expect the same again.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Watford