Thursday's Europa League trip to Rangers offered a chance to build some momentum, but Tottenham could only muster a draw – and former Celtic boss Postecoglou was left unimpressed, singling out 'unacceptable' Timo Werner for criticism.

An instant return to the Championship looks likely for Southampton, who prop up the Premier League table, and Russell Martin has branded his side's five-point haul 'hurtful and embarrassing'.

Martin has attracted criticism for stubbornly sticking with his favoured style of play, despite the Saints conceding a number of costly goals when playing out from the back, and Tottenham's high press has the potential to cause problems at St Mary's.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Tottenham?

Southampton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Southampton v Tottenham kick-off time

Southampton v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Southampton v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Southampton v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

