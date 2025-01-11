Jurić will hope the FA Cup and the visit of a team from the division below can provide some respite and a much-needed confidence boost, which could be vital to their slim hopes of a Premier League survival push.

Sunday's tie also represents an opportunity for the visitors, who will fancy their chances of a Premier League scalp and a rare victory away against the Saints.

Swansea have won at St Mary's just once since 1953 and were hammered 5-0 on their last visit.

A bruising 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth on New Year's Day aside, the Swans have been in strong form of late, climbing the Championship table to 12th, while their expansive possession style will be all too familiar to the Southampton support as head coach Luke Williams previously served as Martin's assistant.

When is Southampton v Swansea?

Southampton v Swansea will take place on Sunday 12th January 2025.

Southampton v Swansea kick-off time

Southampton v Swansea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Swansea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two Wales from 4:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Southampton v Swansea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Southampton v Swansea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

