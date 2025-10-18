Southampton welcome Swansea City to St Mary's on Saturday lunchtime as the Championship resumes after the international break.

The start of Will Still's tenure and Saints' return to the second tier has been disappointing – with the South Coast club down in 17th.

Four points from three games ahead of the break showed Still was starting to turn the tide but more is expected from one of the pre-season promotion favourites.

Swansea have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025/26 campaign – though two defeats from their last four games has shuffled them down to 12th.

Such in the congestion in the Championship that Alan Sheehan's side can catapult themselves back up the table and into the play-off with a win away at St Mary's.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Swansea?

Southampton v Swansea will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Southampton v Swansea kick-off time

Southampton v Swansea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Southampton v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Southampton v Swansea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

