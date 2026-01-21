Southampton will hope to snap their winless run in the Championship when Sheffield United visit St Mary's on Wednesday evening.

The Saints have fallen away after a strong start under Tonda Eckert and have now gone seven games without a victory in the league.

Those struggles have the South Coast club sitting mid-table – closer to the drop zone than the play-offs.

Chris Wilder will want to see a response from Sheffield Utd at St Mary's after defeats to Mansfield Town and Charlton.

The latter left the Blades just five points above the drop zone and means they will be without Djibril Soumaré and Japhet Tanganga following their red cards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Sheffield Utd on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Sheffield Utd?

Southampton v Sheffield Utd will take place on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Southampton v Sheffield Utd kick-off time

Southampton v Sheffield Utd will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Sheffield Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Sheffield Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Southampton v Sheffield Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

