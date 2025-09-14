Southampton have not found life in the Championship easy after last term's relegation from the Premier League, with their only win coming against Wrexham on the opening weekend, and are 12th ahead of this weekend's clash.

Pompey have enjoyed a strong start to their second successive season in the division and will make the short trip to St Mary's full of confidence as a result.

The last meeting between the pair saw Premier League Southampton hammer League One Portsmouth 4-0. Sunday's Championship contest is expected to be a much tighter affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Portsmouth on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Portsmouth?

Southampton v Portsmouth will take place on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Southampton v Portsmouth kick-off time

Southampton v Portsmouth will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or ITV1 from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

This season, 10 EFL and 10 Carabao Cup games will be broadcast live on ITV.

How to live stream Southampton v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription while it will also be available online and on mobile via ITVX.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Southampton v Portsmouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

