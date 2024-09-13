But it is games like these that the St Mary's support will have been looking forward to most, as Russell Martin's side welcome a Man Utd team that showed signs of an all-too-familiar fragility ahead of the September international break.

Pressure is already building on Erik ten Hag, who was only handed a new contract in the summer but returned just three points from a possible nine in the initial weeks of the season - and he does not look to have solved the issues that saw the Red Devils finish eighth last term.

Losses against Brighton and Liverpool are one thing, but a slip-up on Saturday would surely mean serious questions are asked about whether he's the right coach to take Man Utd forward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man Utd?

Southampton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Southampton v Man Utd kick-off time

Southampton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Southampton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Southampton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Southampton v Man Utd odds

