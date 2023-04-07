The Gunners face a potential banana skin on Easter Sunday in a trip to play Liverpool at Anfield and Pep Guardiola's side can pile more pressure on them with a win over the Saints.

Manchester City will look to close the gap on Arsenal to five points in the Premier League title race when they travel to Southampton on Saturday.

Even without Erling Haaland, Man City were at their brutal best in the second half of their 4-1 win against Liverpool last weekend but there is optimism that the Premier League top scorer will feature at St Mary's after returning to training in the week.

Haaland's return pushes the scales further in the visitors' favour but, bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, Southampton need to do all they can to scrap for every single point.

Little is expected of them but under Ruben Selles they've shown a penchant for frustrating the bigger sides – beating Chelsea and earning draws against Man Utd and Tottenham.

When is Southampton v Man City?

Southampton v Man City will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Southampton v Man City kick-off time

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Southampton v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Southampton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (10/1) Draw (5/1) Man City (1/4)*

