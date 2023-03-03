The Saints were beaten by League Two Grimsby Town at St Mary's while for Leicester it was a defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers that cost them a place in the quarter-finals.

Both Southampton and Leicester City will be happy to turn their attention back to the Premier League after embarrassing FA Cup exits at the hands of EFL opposition in midweek.

Neither team can afford to lick their wounds, however, given how tight the top-flight relegation battle is this season.

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety and running out of time to close that gap, while the Foxes are just three points above the drop zone after back-to-back league defeats.

Given the number of sides that have been sucked into the relegation battle this term, there will be plenty of interest from across the country in the Saturday late afternoon kick-off at St Mary's.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leicester?

Southampton v Leicester will take place on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Leicester kick-off time

Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Southampton v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Southampton v Leicester odds

